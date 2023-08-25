LPL continues to add advisors with its recent addition of 4 advisors from Edward Jones who managed $410 million in assets and a Merril Lynch broker, J. Brendan Wood, with $130 million in client assets.

Wood is launching a solo practice - Wood Wealth Management - through LPL’s employee channel, Linsco. Previously, he had been ranked as one of the top #100 advisors in Massachusetts and worked as part of Foundation Management Group which managed $654 million in assets.

Linsco was created to appeal to wirehouse brokers who want more independence and want to build a business. It gives more flexibility but doesn’t burden advisors with administrative tasks. In June, another Merril broker with $315 million in assets moved to Linsco as well as the channel now counts 100 advisors in total.

In addition to Merril Lynch, LPL has had success in luring brokers from Edward Jones. 4 brokers and $400 million in assets moved to LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services unit and will operate as Omnia Wealth Group in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Strategic Wealth Services offers support for marketing, compliance, and administrative tasks for a fee.

Prior to the latest move, 5 Edward Jones brokers had moved to LPL already this year. LPL is now the largest independent broker-dealer with 21,000 advisors while Edwards Jones is a full-service brokerage with 18,900 brokers.

Finsum: LPL Financial is the largest independent broker-dealer, and it continues to lure brokers from more established firms like Merril Lynch and Edwards Jones.

