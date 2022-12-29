LPL Appoints Model Portfolio Chief

LPL Financial recently announced that it has appointed Garrett Fish as Senior Vice President and head of Model Portfolio Management to the firm’sinvestment researchteam. In this new role, Fish will lead LPL’s investment model portfolio function, leveraging his years of active portfolio management experience to guide the firm’s model management, which includes directing the investment process and communicating with advisors. Fish will also sit on the firm’s Strategic & Tactical Asset Allocation Committee, a body responsible for the multi-asset, capital market view of LPL. He comes to LPL from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he spent nearly two decades as an industry-recognized fund manager leading a variety of investment vehicles for institutional and wealth management. He has managed against large-cap equity, multi-asset, and sustainable mandates during his career. LPL’s Chief Investment Officer Marc Zabicki, had this to say as part of the announcement. “Garrett’s extensive active portfolio management experience, including his international purview, will deepen our investment model management capabilities for the benefit of LPL advisors and their clients. As he joins LPL’s seasoned team of research professionals, his background and experience will also be brought to bear across our entire organization as we work collectively to provide the expertise, rigorous analysis, and valued insights on which advisors and their clients can rely.”

