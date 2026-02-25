LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (LPKFF) Price Target Decreased by 12.63% to 11.13

The average one-year price target for LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCPK:LPKFF) has been revised to $11.13 / share. This is a decrease of 12.63% from the prior estimate of $12.74 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.44 to a high of $12.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from the latest reported closing price of $9.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPKF Laser & Electronics SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPKFF is 0.00%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 50K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPKFF by 1.80% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.