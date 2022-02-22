LPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.55, changing hands as low as $65.41 per share. Laredo Petroleum, Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.51 per share, with $99.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.02.

