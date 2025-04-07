$LPG stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LPG stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,712,402 of trading volume.

$LPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LPG:

$LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OIVIND LORENTZEN sold 23,386 shares for an estimated $540,450

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $LPG stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPG forecast page.

You can track data on $LPG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.