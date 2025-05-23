$LPG stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LPG stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,395,444 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LPG:
$LPG Insider Trading Activity
$LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OIVIND LORENTZEN sold 23,386 shares for an estimated $540,450
- JOHN C HADJIPATERAS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $532,500 and 0 sales.
$LPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $LPG stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,654,446 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,640,323
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 971,419 shares (+3728.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,701,500
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 645,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,728,446
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 400,383 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,944,556
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 310,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,558,550
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 260,942 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,829,444
- SPARTA 24 LTD. added 225,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,035,748
$LPG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
