LP Building Solutions Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its second quarter adjusted earnings per share declined to $4.57 from $4.74, prior year. From continuing operations, adjusted EPS was $4.19 per share, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $491 million compared to $665 million, last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income from continuing operations attributed to LP for the second quarter decreased year-over-year by 28% to $348 million, or $4.28 per share. Net sales decreased year-over-year by 3% to $1.13 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.25 billion in revenue.

The company expects third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $200 million.

