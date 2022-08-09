Markets
LPX

LP Building Solutions Q2 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its second quarter adjusted earnings per share declined to $4.57 from $4.74, prior year. From continuing operations, adjusted EPS was $4.19 per share, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $491 million compared to $665 million, last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income from continuing operations attributed to LP for the second quarter decreased year-over-year by 28% to $348 million, or $4.28 per share. Net sales decreased year-over-year by 3% to $1.13 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.25 billion in revenue.

The company expects third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $200 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular