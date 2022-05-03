LP Building Solutions Q1 Net Income Surges Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (LPX), on Tuesday reported strong growth in earnings and revenues in the first quarter of 2022. Both earnings and revenue surpassed expectations.

Net Income for the period was $484 million or $5.60 per share as compared to $320 million or $3.00 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Net Income excluding items was $439 million or $5.08 per share as compared to $320 million or $3.01 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

The increase reflects a $39 million gain associated with the sale of the 50 percent equity interest in two joint ventures that produce I-Joists, the non-recurrence of debt extinguishment losses of $11 million in the prior year, and a $174 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $4.62. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Net Sales for the period was $1.34 billion as compared to $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $1.25 billion.

Income from operations increased to $633 million, from $431 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company also provided an update on its capital allocation plan showing $92 million as capital expenditures during the first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be greater than $540 million.

The company expects capital expenditures for 2022 to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million, including $200 million to $210 million for the mill conversions, $120 million to $130 million for sustaining maintenance, and $80 million to $90 million for other strategic growth projects.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation closed Monday's trading at $66.06, up $1.54 or 2.39 percent from the previous close.

