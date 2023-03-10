US Markets
Loyalty Ventures files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

March 10, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Loyalty Ventures Inc LYLT.O said on Friday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after the provider of consumer loyalty solutions in November warned of pressure from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, high inflation and rising interest rates.

The company's shares tumbled more than 60% to 21 cents in trading before the bell. The stock fell 92% in 2022 and has lost 76% so far this year.

Loyalty Ventures helps companies increase shopper traffic and customers by providing data and technology to manage customer loyalty programs.

The company, which will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq, had $1.98 billion in liabilities and total assets of $1.59 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Canada's Bank of Montreal BMO.TO will acquire Loyalty Ventures' subsidiary's rewards program AIR MILES for an undisclosed amount, the company said.

