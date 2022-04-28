Loyalty to Advisors Stronger Than Ever

The financial industry is changing quickly. Driving much of the change is the array of technological advances that are transforming the economy. Despite these rapid changes, loyalty to traditional financial advisors remains incredibly robust.

Our 1,500-investor study1 found an enduring bond between a human advisor and their clients. The connection is so highly desired that 93% of clients with a human advisor would maintain their relationship with a human advisor even if they were forced to sever ties with their existing advisor.

That's not the case with robo-advised clients. In fact, they are overwhelmingly willing to consider a human advisor in their future relationships. Most of their sentiment stems from the qualitative values traditional advisors bring to the table. Human advisors are much better at building a strong emotional connection with their clients, which in turn fosters loyalty. Additionally, clients find human advisors better equipped to handle growing financial complexity as clients age.

Putting it into practice

Digital advice is best suited to being integrated with human advice rather than replacing it because emotional connection of human advice is too valuable to clients. Thus, these findings present an opportunity for advisors rather than a threat. Read more.

1 Paulo Costa and Jane Henshaw. 2022. Quantifying the investor’s view on the value of human and robo-advice. Valley Forge, Pa.: The Vanguard Group.

Notes:

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.