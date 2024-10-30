Loyal Lithium’s Promising Progress in North America

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Ltd. is advancing its North American lithium assets, with a focus on the Trieste Lithium Project, which has shown promising results from an innovative survey method. The company has discovered a new spodumene pegmatite dyke and secured a research grant in partnership with McGill University to further explore its projects. With over A$6 million in funding, Loyal Lithium is well-positioned to continue its exploration efforts into 2025.

