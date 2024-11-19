News & Insights

Loyal Lithium Unveils New Discoveries at Trieste Project

November 19, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Ltd has announced the validation of its 3D model resistivity trends through recent soil assays, revealing two new lithium discovery zones at the Trieste Lithium Project. These findings bolster the company’s strategic position in the lithium market, supported by a significant $6.0 million in funding. Upcoming rock chip assays will guide the next phase of exploration, with drilling set to commence in Q2 2025.

