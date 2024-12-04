Loyal Lithium Expands Discoveries at Trieste Project

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Loyal Lithium Ltd. has successfully concluded its 2024 field program at the Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec, significantly widening Dyke #06 to 65 meters and discovering two new lithium pegmatite dykes. These advancements place the company in a strategic position to develop the Trieste Greenstone Belt into a major lithium hub, supported by $6.0 million in funding. The company is now planning its subsequent drilling program for Q2 2025, aiming to capitalize on these promising findings.
For further insights into AU:LLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.