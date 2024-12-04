Loyal Lithium Expands Discoveries at Trieste Project

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Ltd. has successfully concluded its 2024 field program at the Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec, significantly widening Dyke #06 to 65 meters and discovering two new lithium pegmatite dykes. These advancements place the company in a strategic position to develop the Trieste Greenstone Belt into a major lithium hub, supported by $6.0 million in funding. The company is now planning its subsequent drilling program for Q2 2025, aiming to capitalize on these promising findings.

