Loxo Oncology Announces Data From The Phase 1/2 Trial For LOXO-305 In Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Monday announced clinical data from the LOXO-305 global Phase 1/2 BRUIN clinical trial in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.

LOXO-305 is an investigational, highly selective, non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

"The data presented at ASH reveal an incredibly encouraging and consistent safety and efficacy profile for LOXO-305 in heavily pre-treated CLL and SLL patients, regardless of previous therapies, reasons for discontinuations of those therapies, or presence of resistance mutations", said Anthony Mato, M.D., director of the CLL Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the presenting author. "We are increasingly in need of new therapies for patients that have been previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor, and LOXO-305 may allow us to continue treating patients in the same biologic class before attempting more complicated therapeutic approaches."

62% overall response rate in BTK pre-treated CLL/SLL patients, rising to 84% in patients followed for 10 or more months. Similar overall response rates observed in patients previously treated with all classes of available therapy.

94% of responding patients remain in response and on therapy.

Phase 3 program in CLL/SLL to be initiated in 2021, including a superiority head-to-head trial comparing LOXO-305 vs. ibrutinib.

