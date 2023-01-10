Lowest offer in Egypt's GASC tender at $337/t for Russian wheat -traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $337 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a cost and freight basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Aston.

Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender as part of a World Bank-funded food security programme.

GASC said the tender was to supply 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes on a C&F basis for shipment from Feb. 10-25 from any origin in the tender book. The wheat will be paid for at sight.

Traders said the following offers were the most competitive including cost and freight:

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Origin

Price

Aston Agro Industrial

60,000

Russian

$337

The Andersons

30,000

Russian

$339.79

Grain Flower

40,000

Russian

$343

Tiryaki

60,000

Russian

$343.30

ME Solaris Commodities

60,000

Russian

$343.36

Cargill

50,000

Russian

$345

Agrochirnogi

60,000

Romanian

$350.19

Soufflet

60,000

French

$351.82

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

