Lowest offer in Egypt's GASC tender at $337/t for Russian wheat -traders

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $337 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a cost and freight basis, traders said.
The offer was presented by Aston.
Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender as part of a World Bank-funded food security programme.
GASC said the tender was to supply 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes on a C&F basis for shipment from Feb. 10-25 from any origin in the tender book. The wheat will be paid for at sight.
Traders said the following offers were the most competitive including cost and freight:
Supplier
Quantity (MT)
Origin
Price
Aston Agro Industrial
60,000
Russian
$337
The Andersons
30,000
Russian
$339.79
Grain Flower
40,000
Russian
$343
Tiryaki
60,000
Russian
$343.30
ME Solaris Commodities
60,000
Russian
$343.36
Cargill
50,000
Russian
$345
Agrochirnogi
60,000
Romanian
$350.19
Soufflet
60,000
French
$351.82
