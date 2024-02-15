Lowest offer in Egypt wheat tender at $222/T FOB, traders say

Adds detail and trader comments
DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board (FOB) offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $222 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, traders said.
The offer was presented by Nibulon.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat for shipment over April 10-25.
Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit (LCs), with GASC to choose between them.
Traders had been watching for a new tender by Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, after international prices fell sharply in the past month. Thursday's tender drew a larger than ussual number of offers, traders said.
The wide gap between the lowest offer at $222 and other prices submitted was thought to be because of relatively high freight costs associated with the port of Chornomorsk, from which the FOB offer was made, traders said.
Traders also noted that offers of Russian wheat were aligned at $245 a ton FOB for 180-day payment and $265 a ton FOB for 270-day payment, suggesting that these were levels sought by the Russian government under an informal minimum export price arrangement.
Results of the tender are expected later on Thursday.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
Volume/KMT
Origin
180-day LCs ($)
270-day LCs ($)
ME Solaris Commodities
55
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
55
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
55
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
55
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
245.00
265.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Nibulon
60
UKR
222.00
229.90
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Al Dahra
60
RO
236.50
241.50
Grain Flower
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Grain Flower
55
RU
245.00
265.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Lecureur
60
FR
246.00
256.00
Viterra
60
FR
240.86
248.86
Viterra
60
RO
244.86
252.86
Viterra
60
RU
245.00
265.00
AMS Ameropa
60
RO
239.50
244.50
Buildcom
50
BGR
238.00
253.00
Olam
60
RU
245.00
265.00
Olam
60
FR
244.00
253.00
ADM
60
RO
237.00
243.00
Farm Sense
60
BGR
250.00
275.00
Grain Star
60
RU
245.00
265.00
LDC
60
FR
246.00
251.00
LDC
60
UKR
234.00
239.00
(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Gus Trompiz Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Goodman )
((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.