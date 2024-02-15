Lowest offer in Egypt wheat tender at $222/T FOB, traders say

Adds detail and trader comments

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board (FOB) offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $222 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Nibulon.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat for shipment over April 10-25.

Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit (LCs), with GASC to choose between them.

Traders had been watching for a new tender by Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, after international prices fell sharply in the past month. Thursday's tender drew a larger than ussual number of offers, traders said.

The wide gap between the lowest offer at $222 and other prices submitted was thought to be because of relatively high freight costs associated with the port of Chornomorsk, from which the FOB offer was made, traders said.

Traders also noted that offers of Russian wheat were aligned at $245 a ton FOB for 180-day payment and $265 a ton FOB for 270-day payment, suggesting that these were levels sought by the Russian government under an informal minimum export price arrangement.

Results of the tender are expected later on Thursday.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

Volume/KMT

Origin

180-day LCs ($)

270-day LCs ($)

ME Solaris Commodities

55

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

55

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

55

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

55

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

245.00

265.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Nibulon

60

UKR

222.00

229.90

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Al Dahra

60

RO

236.50

241.50

Grain Flower

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Grain Flower

55

RU

245.00

265.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Lecureur

60

FR

246.00

256.00

Viterra

60

FR

240.86

248.86

Viterra

60

RO

244.86

252.86

Viterra

60

RU

245.00

265.00

AMS Ameropa

60

RO

239.50

244.50

Buildcom

50

BGR

238.00

253.00

Olam

60

RU

245.00

265.00

Olam

60

FR

244.00

253.00

ADM

60

RO

237.00

243.00

Farm Sense

60

BGR

250.00

275.00

Grain Star

60

RU

245.00

265.00

LDC

60

FR

246.00

251.00

LDC

60

UKR

234.00

239.00

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Gus Trompiz Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Goodman )

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Gus Trompiz Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Goodman )

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))