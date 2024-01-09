Lowest offer in Egypt wheat tender $261/T, traders say

Adds detail
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $261 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, traders said.
The offer was presented by Nibulon.
Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.
The deadline for offers is Jan. 9. Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.
Offers were requested to be on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for shipment Feb. 29- Mar. 11 and/or March 12-22.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
180-Day LCs
270-Day LCs
Shipment
Nibulon
60
UKR
$261.00
$266.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$268.00
$273.00
Mar. 12-22.
Grain Flower
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Grain Flower
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Grain Flower
55
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Grain Flower
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Mar. 12-22.
Grain Flower
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Mar. 12-22.
Grain Flower
55
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Mar. 12-22.
Olam
60
RU
$265.00
$280.00
Mar. 12-22.
AMS Ameropa
60
RO
$267.83
$274.83
Mar. 12-22.
Aston Agro Industrial SA
55
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Aston Agro Industrial SA
55
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Mar. 12-22.
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Mar. 12-22.
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$265.00
$270.00
Mar. 12-22.
Bunge
60
FR
$272.00
$277.00
Feb. 29- Mar. 11
Bunge
60
FR
$272.00
$277.00
Mar. 12-22.
Al Dahra
60
RO
$263.50
$269.50
Mar. 12-22.
ADM
60
RO
$266.00
$273.00
Mar. 12-22.
No purchase had been made but tender results were expected later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
