Lowest offer in Egypt wheat tender $261/T, traders say

Adds detail

CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $261 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Nibulon.

Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Jan. 9. Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Offers were requested to be on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for shipment Feb. 29- Mar. 11 and/or March 12-22.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

180-Day LCs

270-Day LCs

Shipment

Nibulon

60

UKR

$261.00

$266.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$268.00

$273.00

Mar. 12-22.

Grain Flower

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Grain Flower

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Grain Flower

55

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Grain Flower

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Mar. 12-22.

Grain Flower

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Mar. 12-22.

Grain Flower

55

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Mar. 12-22.

Olam

60

RU

$265.00

$280.00

Mar. 12-22.

AMS Ameropa

60

RO

$267.83

$274.83

Mar. 12-22.

Aston Agro Industrial SA

55

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Aston Agro Industrial SA

55

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Mar. 12-22.

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Mar. 12-22.

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$265.00

$270.00

Mar. 12-22.

Bunge

60

FR

$272.00

$277.00

Feb. 29- Mar. 11

Bunge

60

FR

$272.00

$277.00

Mar. 12-22.

Al Dahra

60

RO

$263.50

$269.50

Mar. 12-22.

ADM

60

RO

$266.00

$273.00

Mar. 12-22.

No purchase had been made but tender results were expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.