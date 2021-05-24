US Markets

Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC wheat tender at $254.00/T

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented on Monday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $254.00 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian grain free on board (FOB), traders said.

The offer was presented by Grain Export.

