Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC wheat tender at $254.00/T

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented on Monday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $254.00 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian grain free on board (FOB), traders said.

The offer was presented by Grain Export.

