CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $260 per metric ton, traders said.
Several offers were submitted at that price point.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Jan. 10-20 and/or Jan. 21-31.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with payment to be made via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them. The deadline for offers is Dec. 7, with results expected to be announced later on Thursday.
Traders said participation in the tender was thinner than in GASC's previous tender on Tuesday because traders found the delayed payment terms unattractive. Tuesday's wheat tender from GASC had also offered at sight (immediate) payment terms.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
180-Day LCs
270-Day LCs
Shipment
ADM
60
RO
$275
$325
Jan. 21-31.
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 10-20
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 10-20
Grain Flower
50
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 10-20
Grain Flower
55
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 10-20
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 21-31.
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 21-31.
Grain Flower
55
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 21-31.
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 10-20
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$260
$265
Jan. 21-31.
Bunge
60
FR
$268
$273
Jan. 10-20
OR
Bunge
60
FR
$268
$273
Jan. 21-31.
OR
Lecureur
60
FR
$272
$278
Jan. 21-31.
