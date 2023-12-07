Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $260 per metric ton, traders said.

Several offers were submitted at that price point.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Jan. 10-20 and/or Jan. 21-31.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with payment to be made via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them. The deadline for offers is Dec. 7, with results expected to be announced later on Thursday.

Traders said participation in the tender was thinner than in GASC's previous tender on Tuesday because traders found the delayed payment terms unattractive. Tuesday's wheat tender from GASC had also offered at sight (immediate) payment terms.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

180-Day LCs

270-Day LCs

Shipment

ADM

60

RO

$275

$325

Jan. 21-31.

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 10-20

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 10-20

Grain Flower

50

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 10-20

Grain Flower

55

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 10-20

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 21-31.

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 21-31.

Grain Flower

55

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 21-31.

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 10-20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$260

$265

Jan. 21-31.

Bunge

60

FR

$268

$273

Jan. 10-20

OR

Bunge

60

FR

$268

$273

Jan. 21-31.

OR

Lecureur

60

FR

$272

$278

Jan. 21-31.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.