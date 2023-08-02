Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC wheat tender at $250/T - traders

Adds details
CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday is $250 per tonne for Russian wheat, traders said.
Several offers were submitted at this price point.
Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Sep. 1-10 and/or Sep. 20-30 and/or Oct. 15-25.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Qty/KMT
Origin
FOB
Shipment
Comment
Viterra
60
Romanian
$252.00
Sep. 1-10
Cargill
60
Romanian
$278.50
Sep. 1-10
Agrochirnogi
60
Romanian
$283.00
Sep. 1-10
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
or
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
or
Viterra
55
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
Olam
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 1-10
Grain Flower
55
Russian
$250.00
Oct. 15-25
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$250.00
Oct. 15-25
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$250.00
Oct. 15-25
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$260.00
Oct. 15-25
Nibulon
60
Ukrainian
$269.00
Oct. 15-25
Cargill
50
Bulgarian
$278.50
Sep. 20-30
Viterra
60
French
$270.00
Sep. 20-30
Lecureur
60
French
$274.00
Sep. 20-30
Soufflet
60
French
$277.82
Sep. 20-30
Viterra
60
Romanian
$255.00
Sep. 20-30
ADM
60
Romanian
$267.00
Sep. 20-30
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
ME Solaris Commodities
55
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
Grain Flower
55
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
Grain Flower
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
or
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
$250.00
Sep. 20-30
or
AST Agro
60
Russian
$255.00
Sep. 20-30
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)
