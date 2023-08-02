Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC wheat tender at $250/T - traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday is $250 per tonne for Russian wheat, traders said.

Several offers were submitted at this price point.

Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Sep. 1-10 and/or Sep. 20-30 and/or Oct. 15-25.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Qty/KMT Origin FOB Shipment Comment Viterra 60 Romanian $252.00 Sep. 1-10 Cargill 60 Romanian $278.50 Sep. 1-10 Agrochirnogi 60 Romanian $283.00 Sep. 1-10 ME Solaris Commodities 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 ME Solaris Commodities 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 Grain Flower 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 Grain Flower 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 or Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 or Viterra 55 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 Olam 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 1-10 Grain Flower 55 Russian $250.00 Oct. 15-25 Grain Flower 60 Russian $250.00 Oct. 15-25 Grain Flower 60 Russian $250.00 Oct. 15-25 ME Solaris Commodities 60 Russian $260.00 Oct. 15-25 Nibulon 60 Ukrainian $269.00 Oct. 15-25 Cargill 50 Bulgarian $278.50 Sep. 20-30 Viterra 60 French $270.00 Sep. 20-30 Lecureur 60 French $274.00 Sep. 20-30 Soufflet 60 French $277.82 Sep. 20-30 Viterra 60 Romanian $255.00 Sep. 20-30 ADM 60 Romanian $267.00 Sep. 20-30 ME Solaris Commodities 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 ME Solaris Commodities 55 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 Grain Flower 55 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 Grain Flower 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 Grain Flower 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 or Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian $250.00 Sep. 20-30 or AST Agro 60 Russian $255.00 Sep. 20-30 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.