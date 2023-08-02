News & Insights

Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC wheat tender at $250/T - traders

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

August 02, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday is $250 per tonne for Russian wheat, traders said.

Several offers were submitted at this price point.

Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Sep. 1-10 and/or Sep. 20-30 and/or Oct. 15-25.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Qty/KMT

Origin

FOB

Shipment

Comment

Viterra

60

Romanian

$252.00

Sep. 1-10

Cargill

60

Romanian

$278.50

Sep. 1-10

Agrochirnogi

60

Romanian

$283.00

Sep. 1-10

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

or

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

or

Viterra

55

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

Olam

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 1-10

Grain Flower

55

Russian

$250.00

Oct. 15-25

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$250.00

Oct. 15-25

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$250.00

Oct. 15-25

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$260.00

Oct. 15-25

Nibulon

60

Ukrainian

$269.00

Oct. 15-25

Cargill

50

Bulgarian

$278.50

Sep. 20-30

Viterra

60

French

$270.00

Sep. 20-30

Lecureur

60

French

$274.00

Sep. 20-30

Soufflet

60

French

$277.82

Sep. 20-30

Viterra

60

Romanian

$255.00

Sep. 20-30

ADM

60

Romanian

$267.00

Sep. 20-30

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

ME Solaris Commodities

55

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

Grain Flower

55

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

Grain Flower

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

or

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

$250.00

Sep. 20-30

or

AST Agro

60

Russian

$255.00

Sep. 20-30

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

