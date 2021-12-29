Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender for French wheat -traders

Adds other offers, detail from paragraph three

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to buy wheat on Wednesday was $331.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

The offer was submitted trading house Viterra, they said.

No purchase has been made and the result is expected later on Wednesday.

The tender sought wheat for shipment in 2022 between Feb. 15 to March 3, with immediate (at sight) payment terms.

Traders said these offers were submitted with seller, tonnes offered, source country, and FOB price in dollars a tonne:

Viterra 60,000 tonnes French $331.86

Soufflet 60,000 tonnes French $336.92

GTCS 60,000 tonnes Russian $347.00

ADM 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $347.50

Ast Agro 60,000 tonnes Russian $355.00

Olam 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $337.25

LDC 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $340.89

Grainexport 60,000 tonnes Russian $352.00

Inerco 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $338.00

Nibulon 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $335.00

CHS 60,000 tonnes Romanian $340.95

Posco 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $346.50

Ameropa 60,000 tonnes Romanian $346.97

Cargill 60,000 tonnes French $344.50

In its last wheat tender on Nov. 29, (GASC) bought the unusually large volume of 600,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $ 375.90 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

