Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender at $350.85/T for 60,000 T of Romanian wheat -traders

Sarah El Safty Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The lowest offer at an Egyptian state wheat tender on Monday was $350.85 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Al Dahra.

