Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender at $331.90/T for 60,000 T Russian wheat - traders
DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Monday was $331.90 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.
The offer was presented by Agro AST.
