Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender at $331.86/t for French wheat -traders

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $331.86 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of French wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis presented by Viterra, traders said.

