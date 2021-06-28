World Markets

Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender at $242.93/T for 60,000 T of Romanian wheat - traders

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented on Monday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $242.93 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian grain on a free-on-board basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Cargill.

