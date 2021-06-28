Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender at $242.93/T for 60,000 T of Romanian wheat - traders
CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented on Monday at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat was $242.93 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian grain on a free-on-board basis, traders said.
The offer was presented by Cargill.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)
((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.