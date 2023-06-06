News & Insights

Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender at $229/T FOB for Russian wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

June 06, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $229 per tonne for 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a free-on-board basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Agric SA.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment July 21-31.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The deadline for offers is Tuesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

FOB ($)

Agric SA

55

Russian

229.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

240.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

240.00

Grain Flower

60

Russian

240.00

Grain Flower

60

Russian

240.00

Grain Flower

60

Russian

240.00

Grain Flower

60

Russian

240.00

Grain Flower

55

Russian

240.00

Grain Flower

50

Russian

240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

240.00

Grain Star

60

Russian

240.00

ADM

60

Romanian

255.00

Soufflet

60

French

259.82

Agro Chirnogi

60

Romanian

260.00

Viterra

60

French

262.00

Viterra

60

Romanian

262.00

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

