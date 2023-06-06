Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender at $229/T FOB for Russian wheat -traders

Adds detail
CAIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $229 per tonne for 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a free-on-board basis, traders said.
The offer was presented by Agric SA.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment July 21-31.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).
The deadline for offers is Tuesday, with results expected to be announced later today.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity (KMT)
Origin
FOB ($)
Agric SA
55
Russian
229.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
240.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
Russian
240.00
Grain Flower
60
Russian
240.00
Grain Flower
60
Russian
240.00
Grain Flower
60
Russian
240.00
Grain Flower
60
Russian
240.00
Grain Flower
55
Russian
240.00
Grain Flower
50
Russian
240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
Russian
240.00
Grain Star
60
Russian
240.00
ADM
60
Romanian
255.00
Soufflet
60
French
259.82
Agro Chirnogi
60
Romanian
260.00
Viterra
60
French
262.00
Viterra
60
Romanian
262.00
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)
