Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender at $229/T FOB for Russian wheat -traders

CAIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $229 per tonne for 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a free-on-board basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Agric SA.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment July 21-31.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The deadline for offers is Tuesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Quantity (KMT) Origin FOB ($) Agric SA 55 Russian 229.00 ME Solaris Commodities 60 Russian 240.00 ME Solaris Commodities 60 Russian 240.00 Grain Flower 60 Russian 240.00 Grain Flower 60 Russian 240.00 Grain Flower 60 Russian 240.00 Grain Flower 60 Russian 240.00 Grain Flower 55 Russian 240.00 Grain Flower 50 Russian 240.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 240.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 240.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 240.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 Russian 240.00 Grain Star 60 Russian 240.00 ADM 60 Romanian 255.00 Soufflet 60 French 259.82 Agro Chirnogi 60 Romanian 260.00 Viterra 60 French 262.00 Viterra 60 Romanian 262.00 No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

