Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender $315.3/t FOB -traders

CAIRO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $315.3 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat free on board (FOB), traders said.

The offer was presented by Posco International.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment April 1–10.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on an FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

FOB ($)

Viterra

60

FR

321.34

Soufflet

60

FR

323.75

Lecureur

60

FR

324

Viterra

60

RO

318

Al Dahra

60

RO

318.6

ADM

60

RO

318.7

Ameropa

60

RO

319.3

Cargill

60

RO

324.99

Cofco

60

RO

326.75

CHS

60

RO

329.95

Grain Export

60

RU

318

Solaris

60

RU

321.15

RIF

60

RU

322

GTCS

60

RU

323

Solaris

55

RU

323.15

Posco

60

UKR

315.3

Viterra

60

UKR

318

Nibulon

60

UKR

318.95

Inerco Trade

60

UKR

319

Cargill

60

UKR

320.88

LDC

60

UKR

321.95

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

