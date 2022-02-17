Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender $315.3/t FOB -traders
CAIRO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $315.3 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat free on board (FOB), traders said.
The offer was presented by Posco International.
Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment April 1–10.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on an FOB basis in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity (KMT)
Origin
FOB ($)
Viterra
60
FR
321.34
Soufflet
60
FR
323.75
Lecureur
60
FR
324
Viterra
60
RO
318
Al Dahra
60
RO
318.6
ADM
60
RO
318.7
Ameropa
60
RO
319.3
Cargill
60
RO
324.99
Cofco
60
RO
326.75
CHS
60
RO
329.95
Grain Export
60
RU
318
Solaris
60
RU
321.15
RIF
60
RU
322
GTCS
60
RU
323
Solaris
55
RU
323.15
Posco
60
UKR
315.3
Viterra
60
UKR
318
Nibulon
60
UKR
318.95
Inerco Trade
60
UKR
319
Cargill
60
UKR
320.88
LDC
60
UKR
321.95
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)
