Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender $339/T for Russian wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

December 27, 2022 — 06:22 am EST

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $339 a tonne for 40,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a C&F basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Grain Flour.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender as part of a World Bank-funded food security programme.

GASC said the tender was to supply 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes on a C&F basis for shipment Feb. 1-15 from any origin in the tender book. The wheat will be paid for at sight.

Traders gave the following breakdown of offers in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Origin

Price (C&F)

Comment

Agro Chirnogi

60,000

Romanian

$365

Grain Flower

40,000

Russian

$339

Grain Flower

40,000

Russian

$339

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60,000

Russian

$345

Agro Chirnogi

30,000

Ukrainian

$355

Port of Load (Constanta)

No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

