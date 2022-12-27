Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender $339/T for Russian wheat -traders

Adds details
CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $339 a tonne for 40,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a C&F basis, traders said.
The offer was presented by Grain Flour.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender as part of a World Bank-funded food security programme.
GASC said the tender was to supply 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes on a C&F basis for shipment Feb. 1-15 from any origin in the tender book. The wheat will be paid for at sight.
Traders gave the following breakdown of offers in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
Quantity (MT)
Origin
Price (C&F)
Comment
Agro Chirnogi
60,000
Romanian
$365
Grain Flower
40,000
Russian
$339
Grain Flower
40,000
Russian
$339
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60,000
Russian
$345
Agro Chirnogi
30,000
Ukrainian
$355
Port of Load (Constanta)
No purchase has yet been made but tender results are expected later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )
