Lowest offer at Egypt's corn tender at $336 per tonne -traders

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for corn on Thursday was $336 per tonne for 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn on a cost and freight basis, traders said.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set, what traders say, its first ever international tender for yellow corn.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said that the corn will be sold to the private sector via the country's newly launched commodities exchange in an effort to address a feed shortage and inflation.

The tender sought price offers either on a cost and freight (C&F) or cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis for shipment Feb. 10-25 and payment at sight.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers, with specs expected to be reviewed for some offers.

Supplier Quantity (MT) Origin Price Comment ADM 55,000 US $337.93 Conditioned Specs/ C&F ADM 55,000 US $337.93 Conditioned Specs/C&F Viterra 60,000 Brazil $370 C&F Viterra 40,000 Argentina $380 C&F Cofco 55,000 US $345 Conditioned Specs/ C&F Agrochirnogi 30,000 Romania $360 C&F Egyptian African 36,000 Argentina $370 Conditioned Tolerance +/- 10%/ C&F Nibulon 30,000 Ukraine $336 Conditioned Specs/ C&F Ameropa BV 50,000 Romania $339 CIF (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

