Lowest offer at Egypt's corn tender at $336 per tonne -traders

January 19, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for corn on Thursday was $336 per tonne for 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn on a cost and freight basis, traders said.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set, what traders say, its first ever international tender for yellow corn.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said that the corn will be sold to the private sector via the country's newly launched commodities exchange in an effort to address a feed shortage and inflation.

The tender sought price offers either on a cost and freight (C&F) or cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis for shipment Feb. 10-25 and payment at sight.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers, with specs expected to be reviewed for some offers.

Supplier

Quantity (MT)

Origin

Price

Comment

ADM

55,000

US

$337.93

Conditioned Specs/ C&F

ADM

55,000

US

$337.93

Conditioned Specs/C&F

Viterra

60,000

Brazil

$370

C&F

Viterra

40,000

Argentina

$380

C&F

Cofco

55,000

US

$345

Conditioned Specs/ C&F

Agrochirnogi

30,000

Romania

$360

C&F

Egyptian African

36,000

Argentina

$370

Conditioned Tolerance +/- 10%/ C&F

Nibulon

30,000

Ukraine

$336

Conditioned Specs/ C&F

Ameropa BV

50,000

Romania

$339

CIF

