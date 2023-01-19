Lowest offer at Egypt's corn tender at $336 per tonne -traders

Adds detail
CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for corn on Thursday was $336 per tonne for 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn on a cost and freight basis, traders said.
Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set, what traders say, its first ever international tender for yellow corn.
Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said that the corn will be sold to the private sector via the country's newly launched commodities exchange in an effort to address a feed shortage and inflation.
The tender sought price offers either on a cost and freight (C&F) or cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) basis for shipment Feb. 10-25 and payment at sight.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers, with specs expected to be reviewed for some offers.
Supplier
Quantity (MT)
Origin
Price
Comment
ADM
55,000
US
$337.93
Conditioned Specs/ C&F
ADM
55,000
US
$337.93
Conditioned Specs/C&F
Viterra
60,000
Brazil
$370
C&F
Viterra
40,000
Argentina
$380
C&F
Cofco
55,000
US
$345
Conditioned Specs/ C&F
Agrochirnogi
30,000
Romania
$360
C&F
Egyptian African
36,000
Argentina
$370
Conditioned Tolerance +/- 10%/ C&F
Nibulon
30,000
Ukraine
$336
Conditioned Specs/ C&F
Ameropa BV
50,000
Romania
$339
CIF
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)
