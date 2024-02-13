News & Insights

Lowest offer at Egypt’s corn tender at $192/MT - traders

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 13, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for yellow corn on Tuesday was $192 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, traders said.

The offer was presented by Nibulon.

GASC is seeking at least 50,000 metric tons of imported yellow corn in a tender for shipment Mar. 15-25 and/or Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.

Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board basis for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 13.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

180-Day LCs

270-Day LCs

Shipment

Nibulon

60

UKR

$194

$198

Mar. 15-25

Nibulon

60

UKR

$192

$196

Mar. 26 - Apr. 5

TOI Commodities

50

UKR

$209

$212

Mar. 15-25

TOI Commodities

50

MDA

$229

$233

Mar. 26 - Apr. 5

AMS Ameropa

60

RO

$218

$288

Mar. 15-25

AMS Ameropa

60

RO

$218

$288

Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.

ADM

50

RO

$223

$227

Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

