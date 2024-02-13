Lowest offer at Egypt’s corn tender at $192/MT - traders

Adds detail
CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for yellow corn on Tuesday was $192 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, traders said.
The offer was presented by Nibulon.
GASC is seeking at least 50,000 metric tons of imported yellow corn in a tender for shipment Mar. 15-25 and/or Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.
Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board basis for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.
The deadline for offers is Feb. 13.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
180-Day LCs
270-Day LCs
Shipment
Nibulon
60
UKR
$194
$198
Mar. 15-25
Nibulon
60
UKR
$192
$196
Mar. 26 - Apr. 5
TOI Commodities
50
UKR
$209
$212
Mar. 15-25
TOI Commodities
50
MDA
$229
$233
Mar. 26 - Apr. 5
AMS Ameropa
60
RO
$218
$288
Mar. 15-25
AMS Ameropa
60
RO
$218
$288
Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.
ADM
50
RO
$223
$227
Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)
