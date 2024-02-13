Lowest offer at Egypt’s corn tender at $192/MT - traders

Adds detail

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for yellow corn on Tuesday was $192 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, traders said.

The offer was presented by Nibulon.

GASC is seeking at least 50,000 metric tons of imported yellow corn in a tender for shipment Mar. 15-25 and/or Mar. 26 - Apr. 5.

Offers should be submitted on a free-on-board basis for payment via both 180-day and 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 13.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin 180-Day LCs 270-Day LCs Shipment Nibulon 60 UKR $194 $198 Mar. 15-25 Nibulon 60 UKR $192 $196 Mar. 26 - Apr. 5 TOI Commodities 50 UKR $209 $212 Mar. 15-25 TOI Commodities 50 MDA $229 $233 Mar. 26 - Apr. 5 AMS Ameropa 60 RO $218 $288 Mar. 15-25 AMS Ameropa 60 RO $218 $288 Mar. 26 - Apr. 5. ADM 50 RO $223 $227 Mar. 26 - Apr. 5. (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

