Lowest offer at Egypt wheat tender at $262/T amid low turnout - traders

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $262 per metric ton for Russian wheat, traders said.

Several offers were presented by Grain Flower at this price point.

Only four trading houses were said to have presented offers to GASC, an unusually low number of participants for tenders from one of the world’s most important customers for wheat sellers.

The main reason was believed to be the delayed payment terms offered by GASC.

Suppliers were asked to submit offers on a free-on-board basis for payment via 180-day letters of credit and the rarely offered 270-day letters of credit.

"Definitely low turnout is a result of the payment terms and the delayed LCs," said one local trader.

Reuters reported in May that Egypt had deferred payments for its large wheat purchases, in some cases by months, as the country grapples with a shortage of hard currency.

One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Egypt has started opening letters of credit for some of the cargoes affected in the last few months but several cargoes were yet to be paid for as of last week.

GASC had told traders following the tender announcement that it plans to open letters of credit five days before shipment for any purchases from today's tender.

Another factor was said to be concern that ocean shipping from Russia may face disruption after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker over the weekend.

“I think there is worry that the delayed payment offered by GASC could present additional financial risk in the current unstable grains market with prices reacting sharply to the drone attacks on both shipping by Ukraine and Russia,” one German trader said.

Wheat prices rose sharply on Monday after Russia said it would punish Ukraine for using a sea drone to attack a civilian tanker in what it said was a "terrorist act" that risked "a large-scale environmental disaster".

Wheat had risen on Friday after Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk, also a major port for Russian grain exports to Egypt.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Sept. 15-30 and/or Oct. 1-15, 2023.

