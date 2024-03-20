Lowest offer at Egypt tender at $232.5/T for Romanian wheat - traders

Adds details
CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $232.5 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Romanian wheat, traders said.
The offer was presented by Al Dahra.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.
The deadline for offers is Mar. 20 and results are expected later today. Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.
Offers should also be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) for shipment from May. 5-15.
Traders said that Russian wheat offered many times at the same price was an illustration of the Russian government's minimum export price to cool Russian domestic wheat prices.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
180-day LC
270-day LC
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Grain Flower
55
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Grain Flower
55
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Buildcom
50
BGR
$237.37
$245.37
AMS Ameropa
60
RO
$244.00
$249.00
Olam
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Olam
60
RO
$235.00
$240.00
Olam
60
FR
$233.00
$238.00
Viterra
60
FR
$235.00
$240.00
Viterra
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Viterra
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Viterra
60
RO
$235.00
$240.00
Al Dahra
60
RO
$232.50
$236.50
Grain Star
60
RU
$235.00
$240.00
Lecureur
60
FR
$238.50
$243.50
ADM
60
RO
$240.00
$245.00
Bunge
60
FR
$235.00
$240.00
Bunge
60
FR
$235.00
$240.00
Cargill
50
BGR
$234.50
$240.50
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
