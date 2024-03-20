Lowest offer at Egypt tender at $232.5/T for Romanian wheat - traders

Adds details

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $232.5 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Romanian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Al Dahra.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Mar. 20 and results are expected later today. Suppliers were asked to submit offers for payment via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Offers should also be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) for shipment from May. 5-15.

Traders said that Russian wheat offered many times at the same price was an illustration of the Russian government's minimum export price to cool Russian domestic wheat prices.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

180-day LC

270-day LC

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Grain Flower

55

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Grain Flower

55

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Buildcom

50

BGR

$237.37

$245.37

AMS Ameropa

60

RO

$244.00

$249.00

Olam

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Olam

60

RO

$235.00

$240.00

Olam

60

FR

$233.00

$238.00

Viterra

60

FR

$235.00

$240.00

Viterra

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Viterra

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Viterra

60

RO

$235.00

$240.00

Al Dahra

60

RO

$232.50

$236.50

Grain Star

60

RU

$235.00

$240.00

Lecureur

60

FR

$238.50

$243.50

ADM

60

RO

$240.00

$245.00

Bunge

60

FR

$235.00

$240.00

Bunge

60

FR

$235.00

$240.00

Cargill

50

BGR

$234.50

$240.50

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

