Lowest FOB offer in Egypt's wheat tender at $260 a tonne –traders

Adds detail and table

CAIRO, May 2 (Reuters) - The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state wheat purchasing tender on Tuesday was $260 a tonne for Russian wheat on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

Several offers were submitted at this price.

A 60,000 tonne Ukrainian wheat offer was submitted at an FOB price of $255.50, but the offer is believed to have been disqualified because delivery was conditional on the continued operation of the UN-backed grain corridor in Ukraine, traders told Reuters.

The corridor could be closed on May 18 because parties have yet to agree on its operation for a longer period.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment over June 10-30 and/or July 1-20.

GASC asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The deadline for offers is Tuesday, with results expected later in the day.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers (FOB) in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Qty(KMT)

Origin

FOB ($)

Shipment

Comment

Soufflet

60

French

272.75

1-20 July

Viterra

60

Romanian

263.00

1-20 July

Ameropa

60

Romanian

266.48

1-20 July

ADM

60

Romanian

269.45

1-20 July

Cofco

60

Romanian

274.99

1-20 July

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

ME Solaris Commodities

55

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Grain Flower

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Grain Flower

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Grain Flower

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Grain Flower

55

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Grain Flower

50

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Grain Flower

55

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

260.00

1-20 July

Viterra

55

Russian

265.00

1-20 July

Olam

60

Russian

267.00

1-20 July

Grain Star

60

Russian

275.00

1-20 July

OR*

Buildcom

50

Bulgarian

264.77

10-30 June

Viterra

60

French

265.50

10-30 June

Agro Chirnogi

60

Romanian

269.00

10-30 June

Olam

60

Romanian

269.00

10-30 June

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

ME Solaris Commodities

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

ME Solaris Commodities

55

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Agric SA

55

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Grain Flower

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Grain Flower

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Grain Flower

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Grain Flower

50

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Grain Flower

55

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

Russian

275.00

10-30 June

Viterra

55

Russian

280.00

10-30 June

Grain Star

60

Russian

295.00

10-30 June

OR*

Inerco Trade

60

Ukrainian

255.5

10-30 June

Disqualified

*Only one of the two Grain Star offers can be purchased.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.