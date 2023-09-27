Lowest FOB offer at Egypt’s wheat tender at $239/T - traders

Adds details
CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $239 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, traders said.
The offer was presented by Nibulon.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Nov. 10-20 and/or Nov. 21-30.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight.
"The GASC tender is again providing a clear indication of the current Russian unofficial minimum export price," one German trader said. "The $270 FOB level is evidently being enforced, and looks like keeping Russian wheat out of the business."
Traders say the Russian government is imposing an unofficial minimum export price for Russian wheat to brake exports and cool domestic flour prices.
While Ukrainian wheat has been offered lowest, traders say it will have an additional war risk to delivery, which may turn attention towards Romanian and Bulgarian offers.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
FOB
Shipment
Comment
Nibulon
60
UKR
$239.00
Nov. 10-20
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
ME Solaris Commodities
50
BGR
$267.00
Nov. 10-20
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Viterra
55
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Viterra
60
FR
$258.00
Nov. 10-20
Viterra
55
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Viterra
60
RO
$256.00
Nov. 21-30
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Aston Agro Industrial SA
55
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Buildcom
50
BGR
$258.77
Nov. 10-20
OR
Buildcom
50
BGR
$258.77
Nov. 21-30
OR
Olam
60
RO
$265.50
Nov. 21-30
Only two
Olam
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Only two
Olam
60
FR
$266.00
Nov. 21-30
Only two
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Grain Flower
55
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Grain Flower
55
RU
$270.00
Nov. 21-30
Bunge
60
FR
$263.00
Nov. 10-20
OR
Bunge
60
FR
$263.00
Nov. 21-30
OR
Grain Star
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Sierentz
60
RU
$270.00
Nov. 10-20
Cargill
60
RO
$259.50
Nov. 10-20
CHS
60
RO
$264.70
Nov. 10-20
LDC
60
FR
$263.00
Nov. 10-20
OR
LDC
60
FR
$263.00
Nov. 21-30
OR
Lecureur
60
FR
$263.40
Nov. 10-20
Soufflet
60
FR
$259.82
Nov. 10-20
OR
Soufflet
60
FR
$259.82
Nov. 21-30
OR
The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)
