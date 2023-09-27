Lowest FOB offer at Egypt’s wheat tender at $239/T - traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $239 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Nibulon.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Nov. 10-20 and/or Nov. 21-30.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight.

"The GASC tender is again providing a clear indication of the current Russian unofficial minimum export price," one German trader said. "The $270 FOB level is evidently being enforced, and looks like keeping Russian wheat out of the business."

Traders say the Russian government is imposing an unofficial minimum export price for Russian wheat to brake exports and cool domestic flour prices.

While Ukrainian wheat has been offered lowest, traders say it will have an additional war risk to delivery, which may turn attention towards Romanian and Bulgarian offers.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

FOB

Shipment

Comment

Nibulon

60

UKR

$239.00

Nov. 10-20

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

ME Solaris Commodities

50

BGR

$267.00

Nov. 10-20

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Viterra

55

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Viterra

60

FR

$258.00

Nov. 10-20

Viterra

55

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Viterra

60

RO

$256.00

Nov. 21-30

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Aston Agro Industrial SA

55

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Buildcom

50

BGR

$258.77

Nov. 10-20

OR

Buildcom

50

BGR

$258.77

Nov. 21-30

OR

Olam

60

RO

$265.50

Nov. 21-30

Only two

Olam

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Only two

Olam

60

FR

$266.00

Nov. 21-30

Only two

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Grain Flower

55

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Grain Flower

55

RU

$270.00

Nov. 21-30

Bunge

60

FR

$263.00

Nov. 10-20

OR

Bunge

60

FR

$263.00

Nov. 21-30

OR

Grain Star

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Sierentz

60

RU

$270.00

Nov. 10-20

Cargill

60

RO

$259.50

Nov. 10-20

CHS

60

RO

$264.70

Nov. 10-20

LDC

60

FR

$263.00

Nov. 10-20

OR

LDC

60

FR

$263.00

Nov. 21-30

OR

Lecureur

60

FR

$263.40

Nov. 10-20

Soufflet

60

FR

$259.82

Nov. 10-20

OR

Soufflet

60

FR

$259.82

Nov. 21-30

OR

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.