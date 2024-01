CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $229.75 per metric ton for 60,000 tons of Ukrainain wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Nibulon.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

