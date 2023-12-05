Lowest FOB offer at Egypt wheat tender at $250/T -traders

Adds details
CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $250 a metric ton, traders said.
Several offers were submitted at that price point.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Jan. 5-15 and/or Jan. 16-25 and/or Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board (FOB)basis and for both at sight payment and via 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them. The deadline for offers is Tuesday, with results expected to be announced later in the day.
"$250 FOB is the current Russian state minimum export price for this shipment period," one trader said.
The Russian government is believed to be imposing an unofficial export price floor on traders to brake wheat exports and cool domestic Russian flour prices. The price has not been officially announced and changes regularly.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
At Sight ($)
270-Day LCs ($)
Shipment
Note
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
250.00
255.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
250.00
255.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Nibulon
60
UKR
254.91
265.83
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Viterra
55
RU
250.00
350.00
Jan. 16-25
Viterra
55
RU
250.00
350.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Viterra
60
FR
256.00
356.00
Jan. 5-15
OR
Viterra
60
FR
256.00
356.00
Jan. 16-25
OR
Viterra
60
RO
265.00
365.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Cargill
50
BGR
267.00
296.00
Jan. 5-15
Cargill
60
RO
267.00
296.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Agro Chirnogi
60
RO
255.00
280.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
ADM
60
RO
265.00
290.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
250.00
265.00
Jan. 16-25
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
250.00
265.00
Jan. 16-25
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
250.00
265.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Grain Flower
60
RU
250.00
263.00
Jan. 5-15
Grain Flower
60
RU
250.00
263.00
Jan. 5-15
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
263.00
Jan. 5-15
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
263.00
Jan. 5-15
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
263.00
Jan. 5-15
Grain Flower
60
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 16-25
Grain Flower
60
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 16-25
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 16-25
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 16-25
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 16-25
Grain Flower
60
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Grain Flower
60
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Grain Flower
55
RU
250.00
260.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Bunge
60
FR
258.00
272.00
Jan. 5-15
OR
Bunge
60
FR
258.00
272.00
Jan. 16-25
OR
Bunge
60
FR
258.00
272.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
OR
Lecureur
60
FR
267.00
297.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Al Dahra
60
RO
259.00
275.00
Jan. 26-Feb. 4.
Grain Star
60
RU
250.00
300.00
Jan. 5-15
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman, KIrsten Donovan)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
