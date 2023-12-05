Lowest FOB offer at Egypt wheat tender at $250/T -traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $250 a metric ton, traders said.

Several offers were submitted at that price point.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Jan. 5-15 and/or Jan. 16-25 and/or Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board (FOB)basis and for both at sight payment and via 270-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them. The deadline for offers is Tuesday, with results expected to be announced later in the day.

"$250 FOB is the current Russian state minimum export price for this shipment period," one trader said.

The Russian government is believed to be imposing an unofficial export price floor on traders to brake wheat exports and cool domestic Russian flour prices. The price has not been officially announced and changes regularly.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

At Sight ($)

270-Day LCs ($)

Shipment

Note

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

250.00

255.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

250.00

255.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Nibulon

60

UKR

254.91

265.83

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Viterra

55

RU

250.00

350.00

Jan. 16-25

Viterra

55

RU

250.00

350.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Viterra

60

FR

256.00

356.00

Jan. 5-15

OR

Viterra

60

FR

256.00

356.00

Jan. 16-25

OR

Viterra

60

RO

265.00

365.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Cargill

50

BGR

267.00

296.00

Jan. 5-15

Cargill

60

RO

267.00

296.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Agro Chirnogi

60

RO

255.00

280.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

ADM

60

RO

265.00

290.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

250.00

265.00

Jan. 16-25

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

250.00

265.00

Jan. 16-25

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

250.00

265.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Grain Flower

60

RU

250.00

263.00

Jan. 5-15

Grain Flower

60

RU

250.00

263.00

Jan. 5-15

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

263.00

Jan. 5-15

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

263.00

Jan. 5-15

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

263.00

Jan. 5-15

Grain Flower

60

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 16-25

Grain Flower

60

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 16-25

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 16-25

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 16-25

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 16-25

Grain Flower

60

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Grain Flower

60

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Grain Flower

55

RU

250.00

260.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Bunge

60

FR

258.00

272.00

Jan. 5-15

OR

Bunge

60

FR

258.00

272.00

Jan. 16-25

OR

Bunge

60

FR

258.00

272.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

OR

Lecureur

60

FR

267.00

297.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Al Dahra

60

RO

259.00

275.00

Jan. 26-Feb. 4.

Grain Star

60

RU

250.00

300.00

Jan. 5-15

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman, KIrsten Donovan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

