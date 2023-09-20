Lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender at $258.77/T for Bulgarian wheat - traders

Adds table

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $258.77 per metric ton for 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Buildcom.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Nov. 1-15, 2023.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight. The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Traders noted repeated offers for Russian wheat at $270 a ton, with identical prices from many trading companies unusual in international tenders.

Traders said they believed this to be an illustration of the Russian government’s current unofficial minimum export price.

Russia’s government has not officially confirmed the minimum price, seen by traders as a move to slow Russia’s huge wheat exports and prevent tight domestic supplies pushing up Russian bread prices.

Traders noted repeated market talk that the 480,000 tons of Russian wheat bought by GASC in early September apparently at below the Russian minimum export price will be supplied from other origins.

Traders now expect the 480,000 ton sale to be largely sourced from the EU, including France, Romania and Bulgaria.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin FOB Buildcom 50 BGR $258.77 Cargill 50 BGR $268.00 Viterra 60 FR $260.90 Soufflet 60 FR $262.82 Lecureur 60 FR $264.50 Olam 60 FR $266.75 LDC 60 FR $268.00 Bunge 60 FR $270.00 Viterra 60 RO $261.05 ADM 60 RO $264.00 CHS 60 RO $267.70 ME Solaris Commodities 60 RU $270.00 ME Solaris Commodities 60 RU $270.00 Cereal Crops Trading 60 RU $270.00 Cereal Crops Trading 60 RU $270.00 Viterra 60 RU $270.00 Viterra 55 RU $270.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 RU $270.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 60 RU $270.00 Aston Agro Industrial SA 55 RU $270.00 Olam 60 RU $270.00 Sierentz 60 RU $270.00 Grain Flower 60 RU $270.00 Grain Flower 60 RU $270.00 Grain Flower 60 RU $270.00 Grain Flower 55 RU $270.00 Grain Star 60 RU $270.00 Nibulon 60 UKR $280.00 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

