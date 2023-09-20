News & Insights

World Markets

Lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender at $258.77/T for Bulgarian wheat - traders

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

September 20, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds table

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $258.77 per metric ton for 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, traders said.

The offer was presented by Buildcom.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Nov. 1-15, 2023.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight. The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Traders noted repeated offers for Russian wheat at $270 a ton, with identical prices from many trading companies unusual in international tenders.

Traders said they believed this to be an illustration of the Russian government’s current unofficial minimum export price.

Russia’s government has not officially confirmed the minimum price, seen by traders as a move to slow Russia’s huge wheat exports and prevent tight domestic supplies pushing up Russian bread prices.

Traders noted repeated market talk that the 480,000 tons of Russian wheat bought by GASC in early September apparently at below the Russian minimum export price will be supplied from other origins.

Traders now expect the 480,000 ton sale to be largely sourced from the EU, including France, Romania and Bulgaria.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

FOB

Buildcom

50

BGR

$258.77

Cargill

50

BGR

$268.00

Viterra

60

FR

$260.90

Soufflet

60

FR

$262.82

Lecureur

60

FR

$264.50

Olam

60

FR

$266.75

LDC

60

FR

$268.00

Bunge

60

FR

$270.00

Viterra

60

RO

$261.05

ADM

60

RO

$264.00

CHS

60

RO

$267.70

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$270.00

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$270.00

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$270.00

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$270.00

Viterra

60

RU

$270.00

Viterra

55

RU

$270.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$270.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$270.00

Aston Agro Industrial SA

55

RU

$270.00

Olam

60

RU

$270.00

Sierentz

60

RU

$270.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Grain Flower

60

RU

$270.00

Grain Flower

55

RU

$270.00

Grain Star

60

RU

$270.00

Nibulon

60

UKR

$280.00

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.