Lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender at $258.77/T for Bulgarian wheat - traders

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $258.77 per metric ton for 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, traders said.
The offer was presented by Buildcom.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Nov. 1-15, 2023.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight. The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.
Traders noted repeated offers for Russian wheat at $270 a ton, with identical prices from many trading companies unusual in international tenders.
Traders said they believed this to be an illustration of the Russian government’s current unofficial minimum export price.
Russia’s government has not officially confirmed the minimum price, seen by traders as a move to slow Russia’s huge wheat exports and prevent tight domestic supplies pushing up Russian bread prices.
Traders noted repeated market talk that the 480,000 tons of Russian wheat bought by GASC in early September apparently at below the Russian minimum export price will be supplied from other origins.
Traders now expect the 480,000 ton sale to be largely sourced from the EU, including France, Romania and Bulgaria.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per tonne:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
FOB
Buildcom
50
BGR
$258.77
Cargill
50
BGR
$268.00
Viterra
60
FR
$260.90
Soufflet
60
FR
$262.82
Lecureur
60
FR
$264.50
Olam
60
FR
$266.75
LDC
60
FR
$268.00
Bunge
60
FR
$270.00
Viterra
60
RO
$261.05
ADM
60
RO
$264.00
CHS
60
RO
$267.70
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$270.00
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$270.00
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$270.00
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$270.00
Viterra
60
RU
$270.00
Viterra
55
RU
$270.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$270.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$270.00
Aston Agro Industrial SA
55
RU
$270.00
Olam
60
RU
$270.00
Sierentz
60
RU
$270.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Grain Flower
60
RU
$270.00
Grain Flower
55
RU
$270.00
Grain Star
60
RU
$270.00
Nibulon
60
UKR
$280.00
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)
