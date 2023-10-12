Lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender $259/t for Bulgarian wheat –traders

Adds details
CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $259 per metric ton for 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, traders said.
Two offers were presented by Farm Sense at this price for two different shipment periods, traders said.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Dec. 1-15 and/or Dec. 15- 30.
It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made via 180-day letters of credit and 270-day letters of credit.
"The offers of Russian wheat at $260 a ton FOB show the current level of the Russian government's unofficial export price," one German trader said.
The Russian government is believed to be imposing an unofficial export price floor on traders to brake wheat exports and cool domestic Russian flour prices.
The price has not been officially announced and changes regularly.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:
Supplier
Qty/KMT
Origin
180-Day LCs
270-Day LCs
Shipment
Note
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Grain Flower
55
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Viterra
55
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Viterra
55
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Viterra
60
FR
$262.00
$267.50
Dec. 1-15
Buildcom
50
BGR
$263.77
$278.77
Dec. 1-15
Olam
60
RO
$261.00
$266.00
Dec. 1-15
OR
Olam
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Aston Agro Industrial SA
55
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec. 1-15
Farm Sense
50
BGR
$259.00
$267.00
Dec. 1-15
OR
Lecureur
60
FR
$262.00
$267.00
Dec. 1-15
OR
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
ME Solaris Commodities
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
Grain Flower
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
Grain Flower
55
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
Olam
60
RO
$261.00
$266.00
Dec.15- 30.
OR
Aston Agro Industrial SA
60
RU
$260.00
$265.00
Dec.15- 30.
ADM
60
RO
$263.00
$275.00
Dec.15- 30.
Farm Sense
50
BGR
$259.00
$267.00
Dec.15- 30.
OR
Lecureur
60
FR
$262.00
$267.00
Dec.15- 30.
OR
The deadline for offers is Thursday, with results expected to be announced later in the day.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
