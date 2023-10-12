Lowest FOB offer at Egypt tender $259/t for Bulgarian wheat –traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Thursday was $259 per metric ton for 50,000 tons of Bulgarian wheat, traders said.

Two offers were presented by Farm Sense at this price for two different shipment periods, traders said.

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is seeking wheat in an international tender for shipment Dec. 1-15 and/or Dec. 15- 30.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made via 180-day letters of credit and 270-day letters of credit.

"The offers of Russian wheat at $260 a ton FOB show the current level of the Russian government's unofficial export price," one German trader said.

The Russian government is believed to be imposing an unofficial export price floor on traders to brake wheat exports and cool domestic Russian flour prices.

The price has not been officially announced and changes regularly.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers on a FOB basis in dollars per ton:

Supplier

Qty/KMT

Origin

180-Day LCs

270-Day LCs

Shipment

Note

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Grain Flower

55

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Viterra

55

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Viterra

55

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Viterra

60

FR

$262.00

$267.50

Dec. 1-15

Buildcom

50

BGR

$263.77

$278.77

Dec. 1-15

Olam

60

RO

$261.00

$266.00

Dec. 1-15

OR

Olam

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Aston Agro Industrial SA

55

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec. 1-15

Farm Sense

50

BGR

$259.00

$267.00

Dec. 1-15

OR

Lecureur

60

FR

$262.00

$267.00

Dec. 1-15

OR

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

ME Solaris Commodities

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

Grain Flower

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

Grain Flower

55

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

Olam

60

RO

$261.00

$266.00

Dec.15- 30.

OR

Aston Agro Industrial SA

60

RU

$260.00

$265.00

Dec.15- 30.

ADM

60

RO

$263.00

$275.00

Dec.15- 30.

Farm Sense

50

BGR

$259.00

$267.00

Dec.15- 30.

OR

Lecureur

60

FR

$262.00

$267.00

Dec.15- 30.

OR

The deadline for offers is Thursday, with results expected to be announced later in the day.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.