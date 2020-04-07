Lowe’s Will Close All Stores, Distribution Centers on Easter Sunday

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) employees are getting a hard-earned break. The home improvement retailer announced Tuesday that it will close all its stores and distribution centers on Sunday, April 12, in observance of the Easter holiday. It will be a paid day off for workers, who have been dealing with extra stresses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a press release. "Their actions are nothing short of heroic."

The spring selling season around Easter is typically one of the strongest sales periods in the industry. However, Lowe's and Home Depot are both taking steps to limit customer traffic in support of today's social distancing efforts. The retailers are also looking for ways to reduce the strain on front-line employees while keeping stores ready to serve essential customer needs. These moves have included earlier closing times, higher pay, and enhanced safety measures like plexiglas shields at all registers.

Today's announcement fits right in with those efforts to balance worker safety and morale while maintaining business continuity. "We continue to listen to our associates' and customers' feedback and make necessary adjustments to help keep everyone in our stores safe during this unprecedented time," Ellison said.

