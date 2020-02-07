Markets
LOW

Lowe's Wants to Train Its Next Generation of Customers

Contributor
Daniel B. Kline The Motley Fool
Published

For Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to thrive in the long-term it needs future generations to be willing to take on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. That may be a challenge as fewer schools offer woodshop, metalworking, and other classes that help build a foundation in being able to handle small (or even large) home improvement projects.

The company plans to help America's youth gain the skills needed for DIY projects when they get older by offering free monthly kids' workshops at each one of its locations beginning Saturday, Feb. 8.

Families take part in a Lowe's workshop.

Parents will be expected to work alongside their child. Image source: Lowe's.

What is Lowe's doing?

The company is trying to get kids to like working with their hands. The classes will start with a "Love Note Holder" project (right before Valentine's Day). Families are welcome to the free classes on a drop-in basis between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. while supplies last. Families can also register ahead of time to claim a spot at Lowes.com/DIY.

Designed for kids ages 4-11 the workshops require parental participation. Older kids, however, are welcome as long as a parent is present. Lowe's will provide a "Workshop Captain," (a store employee) to lead the project. Participants get "a free apron, project merit patch, goggles, and wooden project kit that takes approximately 15-30 minutes to complete," according to a press release.

A good business move

These classes not only get kids excited about building things, they also get parents into the chain's stores. That could lead to families taking on home improvement projects together, kids gaining a love for DIY work, and/or families making purchases simply because they're in the store.

10 stocks we like better than Lowe's
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lowe's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

5 hours ago
See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular