Lowe's Wants to Train Its Next Generation of Customers

For Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to thrive in the long-term it needs future generations to be willing to take on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. That may be a challenge as fewer schools offer woodshop, metalworking, and other classes that help build a foundation in being able to handle small (or even large) home improvement projects.

The company plans to help America's youth gain the skills needed for DIY projects when they get older by offering free monthly kids' workshops at each one of its locations beginning Saturday, Feb. 8.

Parents will be expected to work alongside their child. Image source: Lowe's.

What is Lowe's doing?

The company is trying to get kids to like working with their hands. The classes will start with a "Love Note Holder" project (right before Valentine's Day). Families are welcome to the free classes on a drop-in basis between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. while supplies last. Families can also register ahead of time to claim a spot at Lowes.com/DIY.

Designed for kids ages 4-11 the workshops require parental participation. Older kids, however, are welcome as long as a parent is present. Lowe's will provide a "Workshop Captain," (a store employee) to lead the project. Participants get "a free apron, project merit patch, goggles, and wooden project kit that takes approximately 15-30 minutes to complete," according to a press release.

A good business move

These classes not only get kids excited about building things, they also get parents into the chain's stores. That could lead to families taking on home improvement projects together, kids gaining a love for DIY work, and/or families making purchases simply because they're in the store.

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.