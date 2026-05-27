Lowe's vs. The Home Depot: Which Retail Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lowe's continues to focus on its do-it-yourself core while expanding its presence in the professional contractor market.

The Home Depot maintains a significant scale advantage and deep relationships with high-spending professional customers.

10 stocks we like better than Lowe's Companies ›

As the housing market enters a new phase in 2026, many investors are choosing between Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) and The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to capture a recovery in the home improvement space.

Both retailers dominate the home improvement market, but they cater to slightly different needs. While one leans heavily into professional contractors, the other has historically focused on do-it-yourself homeowners. Comparing these giants involves looking how they match up on scale, profitability, and valuations to see which offers a more compelling opportunity for investors.

The case for Lowe's Companies

Lowe's operates 1,748 stores across the United States. It sells maintenance, repair, and remodeling products to both do-it-yourself shoppers and professional contractors. The company has focused on improving its digital offerings and expanding its "Pro" customer base to boost sales stability.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached $86 billion, up roughly 3% from the prior year. The company generated net income of approximately $6.7 billion during this period. Net margin, the percentage of revenue retained as profit, was roughly 7.7%.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 4.2, indicating that debt exceeds shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term debts with its short-term assets, is roughly 1.1. Free cash flow, or the cash left over after paying for operating costs and equipment, was nearly $7.7 billion for fiscal 2025.

The case for The Home Depot

The Home Depot operates a massive network of 2,359 stores across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It serves three main groups, including do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers. The company focuses on large-scale logistics and e-commerce to maintain its position among home improvement retailers.

For 2025, revenue reached nearly $165 billion, showing growth of roughly 3.2%. Net income for the year was nearly $14.2 billion. Its net margin of 8.6% reflects the profit remaining after all expenses are paid.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 5.1. This ratio measures how much debt a company uses relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term debts, is approximately 1.1, while free cash flow reached nearly $12.6 billion during the fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

Lowe's faces intense competition from physical retailers like Walmart and digital giants like Amazon. Its performance relies heavily on the health of the housing market and consumer spending levels. Disruptions in the supply chain or rising labor and material costs could also impact its bottom line.

The Home Depot is also sensitive to economic shifts, particularly high interest rates, which can slow large renovation projects. The company has recently acquired businesses like SRS and GMS, which carry risks of integrating these large operations. Failure to stay ahead of competitors in price and service could result in a loss of market share.

Valuation comparison

Lowe's appears to be the more value-oriented choice based on its lower Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates, and its lower P/S ratio.

Metric Lowe's Companies The Home Depot Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.0x 20.7x 29.6x P/S ratio 1.4x 1.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies are set up to accelerate growth when the housing market recovers. There should be plenty of pent-up demand as higher interest rates have held back big purchases for the last few years.

These companies closely match in terms of financial health, capital efficiency, margins, and the strategic investments they are making to drive growth. They are both pursuing the same AI opportunities to help customers plan their projects.

Home Depot is the better dividend stock, offering a high yield of about 2.9%, compared to Lowe’s 2.2%. However, analysts expect Lowe’s to grow earnings at about 9% annually, compared with about 5% for Home Depot.

Moreover, Lowe’s forward P/E of 17 is cheaper than Home Depot’s 21 earnings multiple. Given the difference in valuation and growth expectations, Lowe’s appears to be the more attractive stock right now. I would buy Home Depot for the yield, but Lowe’s may offer more upside when demand picks up.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.