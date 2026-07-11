Lowe's vs. Floor & Decor: Which Home Improvement Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lowe's Companies maintains massive scale and a robust 7.7% net margin while successfully integrating large-scale professional-grade acquisitions.

Floor & Decor offers specialized hard-surface expertise and superior revenue growth through its unique warehouse-format store model.

Which home improvement stock belongs in your portfolio as interest rates and housing turnover trends evolve in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Lowe's Companies ›

As the housing market navigates shifting economic cycles, investors are debating whether the stability of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) or the rapid expansion of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) offers a better long-term opportunity.

Lowe's operates as a diversified giant serving the entire home improvement spectrum, whereas Floor & Decor dominates a specialized niche in hard-surface flooring. This comparison examines their financial health, strategic growth, and current valuations to help you determine which stock aligns with your investment strategy for 2026.

The case for Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s serves individual DIY homeowners and professional customers, including tradespeople, repairers and remodelers, and property managers. The 2025 acquisitions of Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Artisan Design Group (ADG) significantly expanded its reach to larger Pro customers in residential and commercial markets. It currently operates more than 1,700 home improvement and outlet stores and employs hundreds of thousands of associates across the United States.

For FY 2025, revenue was approximately $86.3 billion, an increase of about 3.1% year over year. The company generated net income of nearly $6.7 billion during this fiscal period.

As of the January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly -4.5x. This negative figure indicates that the company's total liabilities exceed its shareholder equity. Free cash flow was $7.7 billion, representing the actual cash a business generates after accounting for the costs of maintaining its physical assets.

The case for Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor operates as a specialty retailer serving a broad spectrum of professional installers and commercial businesses, as well as DIY homeowners. The company utilizes a warehouse-format store model that focuses on maintaining high in-stock levels of hard-surface flooring and related accessories. This specialty focus places the company among the more unique retail stocks currently expanding its footprint with 276 warehouse stores and five design studios.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.7 billion, reflecting approximately 4% year-over-year growth. The company reported a net income of close to $209 million for the same period. This continues a steady upward trajectory from FY 2024, when revenue was roughly $4.56 billion.

The current debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.9x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, helps investors understand the company's financial leverage. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly $64.1 million, providing the cash necessary for reinvestment after accounting for capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Lowe's performance is highly dependent on discretionary consumer spending, which remains vulnerable to inflation and interest rate volatility. The company also faces pressure to successfully deploy AI and machine learning to compete with the digital experiences of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other omnichannel rivals. Furthermore, a heavy reliance on imports from China and Mexico leaves the business exposed to geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions.

Floor & Decor faces headwinds from high interest rates and soft home sales, which continue to depress demand for home remodeling and comparable store sales. The hard-surface flooring market is highly fragmented, leading to intense competition from big-box chains like The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and specialized local retailers. Additionally, the company relies heavily on international suppliers, creating exposure to import restrictions such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Valuation comparison

Lowe's appears more attractively priced based on future earnings estimates, while Floor & Decor trades at a premium reflecting its specialized niche and higher growth profile.

Metric Lowe's Companies Floor & Decor Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 16.8x 25.7x 93.3x P/S ratio 1.3x 1.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Each of Floor & Decor and Lowe’s are well-known brands in the home improvement industry, drawing professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers to their big-box stores.

Their retail model means margins are thin, with each company constantly looking for an edge to both grow sales and expand profits.

Lowe’s is expected to grow sales by about 8% and net income by about 2.5% in 2026. Lowe’s is also pushing to improve the customer experience, noting that first-quarter 2026 sales rose 10% on the strength of initiatives such as its focus on attracting more contractors. As part of that, Lowe’s is rolling out an AI-assisted tool that allows a contractor to bring in any form of input — a PDF, a photo, a handwritten note — and it will identify their needs. Management says it will shift the fulfillment of pro orders from days to hours.

Floor & Decor, meanwhile, expects sales to rise about 3% in 2026 to $4.83 billion, bringing net income to $206 million, a slight decline from last year. Customers are taking on smaller projects than before, meaning flooring sales are lower in square footage on average, crimping sales. Management feels that it has penetrated only just over half of the potential U.S. market and that its focus as America’s only pure flooring retailer gives it an edge. This year they will open 20 stores with a smaller average square footage, which should allow them to enter denser markets, like cities, without bringing excessive capital costs.

The long-term prospects for Floor & Decor are positive, but the superior growth rate in 2026 and the lower stock price ratios make Lowe’s the clear choice for 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.