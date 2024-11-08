News & Insights

Stocks

Lowe’s upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory

November 08, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telsey Advisory upgraded Lowe’s (LOW) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $305, up from $275. The firm has increased confidence in the company returning to solid sales and earnings growth in 2025 and beyond, “with a number of recently heightened catalysts for the business,” including Federal Reserve rate cuts, hurricane recovery, and easier comparisons. These catalysts should be well capitalized by Lowe’s, especially with further market share gains given the company’s “Total Home Strategy,” including enhancing digital, driving localization, and elevating the assortment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.