Lowe’s upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory upgraded Lowe’s (LOW) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $305, up from $275. The firm has increased confidence in the company returning to solid sales and earnings growth in 2025 and beyond, “with a number of recently heightened catalysts for the business,” including Federal Reserve rate cuts, hurricane recovery, and easier comparisons. These catalysts should be well capitalized by Lowe’s, especially with further market share gains given the company’s “Total Home Strategy,” including enhancing digital, driving localization, and elevating the assortment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

