Lowe's To Open 50 Cross Dock Delivery Terminals Over Next 18 Months - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Home improvement company Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced Wednesday that it plans to open 50 cross dock delivery terminals, seven bulk distribution centers and four e-commerce fulfillment centers over the next 18 months.

This includes 20 cross dock terminals and one West Coast e-commerce fulfillment center in the second half of fiscal 2020. Together, the goal is to provide more same-day and next-day service offerings and enable faster e-commerce shipping across the country.

This move is part of its supply chain transformation to improve home delivery and support growing demand from DIY and Pro customers, including the opening of more than 13 different facilities across the U.S. in markets such as Chicago, Orlando, Riverside, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

In 2018, the company announced a $1.7 billion investment to expand its distribution network through 2023. The company and its third-party partners will create nearly 5,000 jobs to support this initial expansion.

