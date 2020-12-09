Lowe's To Launch "Total Home" Strategy; Approves $15 Bln Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), which is hosting a virtual Investor Update on Wednesday, said it is introducing the "Total Home" strategy to further accelerate market share gains.

"Our Total Home strategy will enhance customer engagement and grow market share by intensifying our focus on the Pro customer, expanding our online business, modernizing installation services, improving localization efforts and elevating our product assortment," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

The company's board of directors has authorized a new $15 billion common stock repurchase program. The new stock repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to the previous program's balance, which was $4.7 billion as of December 8, 2020.

Lowe's also reiterated its outlook for its fourth-quarter operating results and provided its 2020 full-year outlook that includes the fourth-quarter expected results.

For fiscal 2020, Lowe's forecasts total sales to increase about 22 percent, adjusted earnings in a range of $8.62 to $8.72 per share, and reported earnings in a range of $7.53 to $7.63 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.70 per share for the year on 22.5 percent growth in revenue to $88.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

