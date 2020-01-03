Lowe's To Hire More Than 53,000 Associates This Spring

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos., Inc. is set to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates across its more than 1,700 U.S. stores this spring. The stores will begin hosting walk-in hiring events in each region to meet the seasonal spring hiring needs across the country, starting with Florida and eight other states on January 8.

These nine states, including Southern California and Hawaii, as well as parts of Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Alabama and Georgia, are starting to hire now as the spring weather typically arrives earliest there.

The home improvement retailer is rolling out hiring events in all the other store locations over the next three months by region to meet the customer demand during the busiest spring season. These regions will host additional hiring events on January 15, February 5, February 19 and March 4.

During the walk-in hiring events, candidates may receive on-the-spot offers during the open interview.

The in-store seasonal hourly positions available include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders. Full-time and part-time year-round positions include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates and merchandise service associates.

The retailer claims that about 50 percent of seasonal hires were converted to permanent associates in 2019. Also, nearly 200 current store managers started as seasonal associates.

According to the terms offered, all hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe's quarterly bonus program, and also benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount. These seasonal positions generally support the stores through the summer.

As for full-time and part-time associates, they can take advantage of Lowe's comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.