Markets
LOW

Lowe's To Hire More Than 50,000 U.S. Store Associates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced its plans to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.

The company is hosting a National Hiring Day on May 4 to meet the job seekers. Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No reservation or resumes are required for National Hiring Day, the company noted.

They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

Lowe's said roles will be available for any qualified applicant 18 or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime roles.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

Lowe's offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. The company provides competitive pay and quarterly profit-sharing bonuses for hourly associates.

Last year, the company hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular