Lowe's To Hire More Than 50,000 U.S. Store Associates

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced its plans to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.

The company is hosting a National Hiring Day on May 4 to meet the job seekers. Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No reservation or resumes are required for National Hiring Day, the company noted.

They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

Lowe's said roles will be available for any qualified applicant 18 or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime roles.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

Lowe's offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. The company provides competitive pay and quarterly profit-sharing bonuses for hourly associates.

Last year, the company hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.