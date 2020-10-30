Lowe's to hire 20,000 workers across U.S. stores before holiday season

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies LOW.N said on Friday it would hire 20,000 associates across its U.S. stores and regional distributors, anticipating higher customer demand during the holiday season.

The home-improvement retailer is filling permanent full-time and part-time roles at its stores in addition to bringing on seasonal help for the holidays. It is also hiring 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers in the United States.

Walmart Inc WMT.N, United Parcel Service UPS.N, Dollar Tree DLTR.Oand other retailers have also announced plans to hire seasonal workers to cut delivery times during the holidays.

Lowe's also announced $100 million in discretionary bonuses, with full-time hourly associates set to receive $300 while part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.