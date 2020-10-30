Lowe's To Hire 20,000 Associates; To Pay Addl. $100 Mln Bonus

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. is hiring more than 20,000 associates across its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers to meet demand for the holiday season. The home improvement retailer also said it will pay another $100 million in discretionary bonuses for front-line hourly associates.

The company is actively filling permanent full-time and part-time roles at stores and adding 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers nationwide.

In a statement, the company noted that full-time, part-time, seasonal and overnight roles are available at U.S. stores. Available supply chain openings include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members, and store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.

Throughout the pandemic, Lowe's hired over 155,000 associates through its seasonal hiring process, with many associates transitioning to more permanent roles.

Regarding bonus, the company noted that active hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on November 13 as they support customers preparing their homes for holiday celebrations and winter weather.

Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

The new bonus is the sixth pandemic-related associate bonus or special payment. Together with the $100 million bonus announced earlier this month for associate bonuses in October, Lowe's total support of associates during the pandemic to more than $775 million.

