Lowe's To Exclusivly Offer Chervon-owned EGO; To Offer Select SKIL Equipment

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc (LOW), a retailer in outdoor power equipment, announced Wednesday its exclusive partnership with Chervon-owned EGO, a battery-powered outdoor power equipment.

Beginning in December 2020, Lowe's will be the exclusive nationwide home center to offer the top-rated line of EGO's high-quality and innovative battery-powered products. These include mowers, blowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, edgers, chainsaws and snowblowers.

EGO products will be available online at Lowes.com and in select stores in fall 2020 and will roll out to all U.S. stores nationwide by February 2021.

Further, Lowe's will begin offering select SKIL battery-powered outdoor power equipment, also owned by Chervon, in late 2020. The products include push and self-propelled mowers, leaf blowers, string and hedge trimmers, among other products and accessories.

Lowe's portfolio of outdoor power equipment categories include products from John Deere, Craftsman, Husqvarna, Honda, Ariens, and now EGO and SKIL.

